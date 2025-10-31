Friday, October 31, 2025
Tree plantation drive begins in Gujrat

GUJRAT, Oct 31 (APP):Acting upon the vision of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, a tree plantation and beautification campaign has been launched from Kathala to Service Mor.
The initiative aims to enhance the city’s natural beauty and promote an eco-friendly environment.According to the district administration spokesperson, the District Council and Forest Department of Gujrat have started planting flowering trees and ornamental plants along main routes.
Officials said the drive will continue in various parts of the city to create a greener and cleaner Gujrat for future generations.
