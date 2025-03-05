17.7 C
Tree plantation ceremony organized under ” Billion Plus” intiative

KOHAT, Mar 05 (APP):Under “Billion Plus” initiative, a grand tree plantation ceremony has been organized at PAF Base in collaboration with the District Administration, Forest Department and Pakistan Air Force.
The ceremony was inaugurated by Commissioner, Mutasim Billah Shah by planting an olive tree.
Base Commander Khurram Bashir, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, Divisional Forest Officer, Arsalan Tariq and other officials, officers and trainees of PAF, staff of Forest Department,  CDGAD and District Administration present on the occasion.
 Over 3,0000 saplings will be planted under the initiative.
