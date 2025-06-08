Transport operators fined for violating official fares

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jun 08 (APP): On the spcial directives of Sindh Senior Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon, Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Department Asad Zamin, Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Dharejo, Secretary RTA Hyderabad Region Saleem Memon along with the Motorway Police took effective and decisive actions.

This operation continued continuously from 12 noon to 3 am daily on the Hyderabad-Jamshoro Motorway from June 2 to 6, in which more than 883 buses going to Karachi, Hyderabad and interior Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were checked and over10 million were refunded on the spot for overcharging passengers.

Meanwhile Passengers expressed their pleasure by clapping and praying for Senior Minister of the Sindh Government, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

This operation was carried out before Eid-ul-Azha against 883 buses and coaches that had illegally overcharged passengers.

Strict action was taken against transporters who tried to rob students, laborers, and middle-class government and private employees.

On this occasion, Secretary RTA Saleem Memon said that most of the passengers in this operation were laborers working in plumbing, painting, and mechanical factories. Saleem Memon told the media that if these laborers start returning after 3 days of Eid, the transporters who rob the public will have to face Saleem Memon.

They will continue to take action on a war footing against the capitalists who exploit the poor people.

Those who do not return the excess fare will be arrested on the spot and an FIR will be registered against the bus owners and the route permits will be canceled, which clearly reduces the value of the vehicle.

The Secretary RTA further said that traffic police officers are busy in operations at Badin Bus Stop and National Highway in the city, while they themselves are monitoring the vehicles on the long route.