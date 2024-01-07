Transplant unit at RIUT to be fully functional by March: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, Jan 07 (APP):Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that the transplant unit at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation (RIUT) would be fully functional by March.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner during a visit to RIUT, inspected the medical treatment facilities being provided to the patients.

The Commissioner took notice of non-functional heating system in some wards of the Hospital due to technical fault in HVAC sensors.

Liaquat Ali Chatta directed that HVAC sensors should be replaced immediately and the heating system should be made fully functional as the patients could not bear this cold.

He also visited Emergency, Operation Theater, Radiology, Dialysis Center and OPD of RIUT.

The DMS briefed the Commissioner about the facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital while the Building Department representative also briefed about the repair work.

he Commissioner was informed that in this state-of-the-art 250-bed hospital, more than 100 emergency patients are admitted and provided medical treatment daily while on an average, 250 to 300 patients visit the OPD of the hospital daily.

Currently, five departments of the hospital are fully functional. So far, the patients are being provided surgery, dialysis, pathology, radiology and nephrology medical facilities at RIUT.

Apart from this, 13 departments of Holy Family Hospital are also temporarily providing services in this hospital.

Medical facilities are also being provided at RIUT due to the rush of the patients and revamping project of the Holy Family Hospital.

All encroachments from the service road were removed to provide the patients easy access to the hospital.

The Commissioner said that the administration was striving to provide quality medical facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi.

The RIUT is providing state-of-the-art medical facilities to the patients, he added.

The Commissioner during the visit also talked to the patients and their families who expressed satisfaction on the medical facilities being provided in the hospital, the spokesperson informed.