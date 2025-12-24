Transparency and rule of law shall be ensured, AJK PM tells legislators

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has said that the government will take all possible steps to ensure public welfare, transparency, and the rule of law.Addressing the Legislative Assembly session here Wednesday, the prime minister made it clear that transfers were made solely on the basis of administrative requirements. The Prime Minister said that he has always rejected the practice of vindictive transfers adding that injustice will not be allowed to be done to anyone in future as well.He assured that violations of rules and laws will be dealt with promptly and responsibly, wherever they occur.The Prime Minister reminded that he himself had been a part of the previous government and the highest number of additional charges were given during that period.The Prime Minister said that efforts were currently afoot to finalize the PSC board.He said that administrative shortcomings will be addressed in a timely manner so that better facilities can be provided to the public.The Prime Minister said that the traffic problem in the capital Muzaffarabad is a serious challenge, for which a comprehensive strategy will be formulated.”I will personally look into the issue of the alleged false FIR in Bhimber area raised by the former prime minister and necessary action will be taken in this regard”, the PM said, adding that notice has been taken on Jatlan canal issue involving Rescue 1122.Regarding the issue of ambulances pending in the Accountability Court, he said, a committee has been formed, which will present a workable solution to the problem within ten days.He stated that the tender for the Hijara Bypass has been awarded and work on it will begin soon.