Training for ulema and social opinion influencers organised in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARRGAH, Oct 17 (APP): The District Health and Population Welfare Department Muzaffargarh organised a one-day training session for religious scholars (ulema) and social opinion influencers aimed at promoting awareness on population welfare and family health. The session brought together registered scholars from all schools of thought as well as socially influential personalities from across the district.

District Officer Population Welfare Farzana Kausar welcomed the participants and highlighted the objectives and significance of the project. She stressed the vital role of ulema and social leaders in spreading awareness about family well-being and responsible parenthood.

District Demographer Amna presented the district’s demographic profile and shared detailed statistics from various census reports, explaining trends related to population growth and development indicators.

Deputy District Population Welfare Officer (Technical) briefed participants on the facilities and services provided by the department, offering insights into the technical aspects of family welfare programs. Deputy District Officer, Nasir, conducted a practical session, guiding participants on effective communication techniques to deliver constructive messages to the community.

In the concluding session, religious scholar Maulana Mabood Azad discussed the concept of family planning in the light of the Qur’an and Hadith, emphasizing its importance for the prosperity of the nation. The event concluded with a collective prayer for the progress and well-being of the country.