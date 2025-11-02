Trainee DSPs meet DIG CCD for briefing on crime control efforts

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Crime Control Department (CCD) Punjab Waqas ul Hassan on Sunday met trainee Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) from the National Police Academy at the Central Police Office, Lahore.

During the meeting, DIG Waqas ul Hassan briefed the trainee officers on the overall performance and achievements of the CCD in combating heinous crimes across the province. The officers were given a detailed presentation on operational strategies, field coordination, and measures adopted to curb organized crimes, including murder, kidnapping for ransom, dacoity-cum-murder, and rape during robbery.

DIG Waqas ul Hassan informed that the CCD plays a vital role in maintaining law and order and ensuring peace across Punjab. In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, indiscriminate operations are being conducted against criminals involved in serious offences. The department has achieved remarkable results through effective coordination and intelligence-sharing with district police.

He added that the CCD’s proactive efforts have led to the arrest of wanted criminals, robbers, and kidnappers, along with commendable work in tracing and recovering missing children. Additional initiatives have been launched to apprehend major drug dealers and motorcycle theft gangs, while CCD personnel are receiving modern training to confront dangerous proclaimed offenders.

DIG Waqas ul Hassan emphasized that due to the department’s effective measures, the overall crime rate in Punjab has witnessed a significant decline. He added that under the strong support and direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the CCD has been equipped with modern infrastructure, technology, logistics, and transport facilities to enhance its operational efficiency.

At the end of the session, DIG Waqas ul Hassan answered questions from the trainee DSPs and provided guidance to help them overcome field challenges and strengthen professional policing standards.