Traffic police tighten noose on violators, collects 34.14 mln in 2023

ABBOTTABAD, Jan 01 (APP):The traffic police Abbottabad tightening the noose on the violators collected a huge amount of fines accumulating 34.14 million rupees during 2023 as compared to the previous year, the annual report of traffic police said.

According to the report, a substantial number of cases were recorded, particularly targeting those without helmets motorcyclists, without proper registration motorcycles, and underage riders.

Following the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police, Muhammad Ijaz Khan, and under the supervision of SSP Traffic Arif Javaid Khan, the Abbottabad traffic police intensified their crackdown on traffic law offenders in various traffic circles throughout the year.

Various checkpoints were established during these operations, leading to the imposing fines to 4,830 motorcycles, accumulating penalties totaling 9,743,180 rupees. Specifically, 658 motorcycles were seized for operating without proper registration numbers, falling under section 523/550 of the Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

Moreover, fines amounting to 1,018,200 rupees were imposed on 4,600 vehicles for the improper use of pressure horns. A substantial penalty of 2,332,800 rupees was enforced on 4,354 vehicles for violations related to wrong-side driving and illegal parking.

The use of tinted windows on 36,080 vehicles were fines totaling a staggering 18,040,000 rupees. Additionally, 30,127 vehicles faced penalties for utilizing fancy and illegal number plates, with fines reaching 3,012,700 rupees.

In a statement, authorities emphasized their commitment to an ongoing crackdown against traffic law violators, ensuring the stringent enforcement of regulations and the preservation of road safety. The measures aimed to instill a sense of compliance with traffic laws among the public, contributing to overall community safety and well-being.