Traffic Police Launches Massive Crackdown on Illegal Rickshaws in Quetta.

QUETTA, Aug 28 (APP):City Traffic Police has announced to launch Grand operation against Illegal Rickshaw in Quetta in order to reduce the traffic pressure.

SP Traffic City Shabana Habib, while speaking to the media, said that during the past two days more than 100 illegal rickshaws were seized. She highlighted that the campaign is being carried out without discrimination, noting that even rickshaws belonging to traffic police personnel were also impounded for violating the law.

The SP added that the primary aim of the operation is to improve traffic flow on major roads of the city. Teams from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) are working jointly with traffic police to verify chassis numbers in garages and on the streets. All unregistered or unauthorized rickshaws are being impounded and shifted to the police lines.