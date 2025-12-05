Traffic Police launch 3-day drive to promote lane & stop-line discipline in Rawalpindi

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 05 (APP):The Rawalpindi Traffic Police on Friday launched a three-day special campaign to promote road discipline on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

According to a spokesman, lady wardens and the Education Wing teams were mobilised to guide road users on lane discipline and adherence to stop lines.

Awareness pamphlets were distributed, while the public address system was used at various points to reinforce traffic rules. Pamphlets and banners displayed messages on road discipline and general traffic regulations.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said lane violations were a major cause of disorder on the roads and directed the staff to ensure compliance. He added that proper lane and stop-line discipline were essential for smoother traffic flow.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam advised motorcyclists to use the extreme left lane while driving, noting that the right lane should be used only for turning. “The beauty of the roads lies in maintaining lane and stop-line discipline,” he said, adding that such discipline was “a mark of civilised nations”.

The CTO said that after the conclusion of the awareness drive, the police would begin taking action against violators.