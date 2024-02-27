Traffic police intensify crackdown on violators

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):Lahore Traffic Police decided to intensify the crackdown against traffic violations in the city.Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar had issued directive to wardens regarding the crackdown. According to a spokesman for the department, effective measures will be taken against individuals driving without a license, underage drivers, one-way violators and bikers without helmets. To ensure road safety and prevent accidents, the crackdown will persist and parents would have to take responsibility for their children’s driving behavior.

CTO Ammara Athar emphasized the importance of not granting driving privileges to underage individuals aiming to create a safer environment for road users.