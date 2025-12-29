Traffic accidents claim 199 lives, injure over 18,000 in Rawalpindi in 2025

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 29 (APP):A total of 199 people were killed and more than 18,000 injured in road traffic accidents reported across the Rawalpindi District during 2025, according to the data released by Rescue 1122 on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that during the outgoing year, the Emergency Rescue Service Rawalpindi responded to 16,626 road traffic accidents, affecting a total of 18,633 individuals. Of those, 199 people lost their lives, while 8,472 sustained serious injuries and 9,962 suffered minor injuries.

The emergency service, he said, provided timely assistance to all victims, maintaining its average response time and reaching accident sites promptly, which played a crucial role in saving lives.

According to the data, car drivers and motorcyclists accounted for the majority of those involved in accidents. Among the affected individuals, 15,661 were men and 2,972 were women. Over speeding, careless driving, one-wheeling, improper turning, tyre bursts and other factors were cited as the main causes of accidents.

The statistics further showed that the most affected age group ranged between 11 and 40 years, indicating higher vulnerability due to non-compliance with road safety measures.

The spokesperson said the Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi was not only providing prompt emergency response but was also actively working to reduce traffic accidents through awareness programmes, training workshops and other initiatives at schools, colleges and public places to promote safe driving habits.

He appealed to the public to exercise caution on roads, adhere to speed limits and avoid one-wheeling and other dangerous practices to prevent further accidents and loss of life.