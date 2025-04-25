Traditional crafts revived through SRSO’s support

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Apr 25 (APP):The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) is working to revive traditional and dying arts in Sindh by providing financial support and business guidance to artisans. Under the Poverty Reduction Program (PRP) funded by the Government of Sindh, SRSO offers interest-free loans to artisans through the Enterprise Development Fund (EDF).

According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed on Friday, the SRSO provided a Rs. 500,000 interest-free loan to Ghulam Rasul Lashari, a traditional weaver from Khairpur. With this support, Ghulam Rasul has set up another loom, purchased necessary equipment, and raw materials, and is selling his products in nearby markets.

SRSO’s initiative aims to preserve traditional crafts, generate employment opportunities, and increase income for artisans and their families. By providing financial assistance and business guidance, SRSO is helping artisans like Ghulam Rasul to revive their traditional crafts and make them profitable in the modern market.