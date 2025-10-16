Traders urged to pay taxes timely

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 16 (APP):The business community and traders are required to ensure timely payment of its due share of taxes in a fair manner.

“The date, for filing income tax returns, has been extended and compliance from the trading community in filing these returns and paying the due tax is needed.

The Commissioner Regional Tax office-1 Abdur Rehman Khilji said this while chairing a meeting with trading community at his office on Thursday.

He said that misconceptions regarding FBR need to be ended and communication gap between the taxpayers and tax authorities be bridged.

President All City Tajir Ittehad Hammad Poonawala discussed the issues of the trading community and expressed full support and cooperation with FBR.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Zone III Amanat Ali Shar, ADC Hqs Syed Bilal Mahmood Jafri and Abdur Rehman Khan of All City Tajir Itehad.