Traders, trade union leader express solidarity with Pak Armed Forces

MULTAN, Mar 02 (APP):Traders and employees’ representatives in Multan expressed solidarity with Pakistan armed forces and reiterated the nation’s resolve to counter terrorism and external aggression.

In a joint statement, Anjuman Tajran Chowk Kutchery President Raheel Asghar Qureshi Hashmi, General Secretary Sheikh Faisal Mahmood, Timber Market Chairman Niaz Qureshi and Talha Niaz Qureshi said the entire business community stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and fully supports Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq. They said the armed forces, under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, are fully capable of delivering a decisive response to militants and hostile elements from across the border, and that Pakistan’s sovereignty and internal peace

would be defended at all costs.

Meanwhile, in a statement, APCA Chairman and founder of the Prime Group at Nishtar Hospital, Mehr Muhammad Ashraf Saqi, also voiced unwavering support for the armed forces, saying national security is non-negotiable and the nation takes pride in the military’s sacrifices in defending borders and fighting terrorism. He urged unity and pledged that employees of Nishtar Hospital would continue to stand with the army in safeguarding the country’s stability and progress.

Leaders paid tribute to martyrs of security operations and called for national cohesion to defeat anti-state forces, affirming that Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq is a vital step toward lasting peace.