Traders’ delegation meets CPO Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Jun 23 (APP): A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Industries met with City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani at Police Lines Headquarters on Monday.

The delegation included Chamber President Sardar Saqib Naseem, Senior Vice President Dost Ali Jan, Vice President Asif Javed, and other members.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani said that the business community plays a vital role in the country’s economy.

He emphasized that the police, in coordination with traders and other stakeholders, are working hard to maintain peace and to prevent crime in Rawalpindi.

“Together, we are making all out efforts to make Rawalpindi crime free and peaceful city,” he said, adding that enforcing the law and ensuring public safety remains the police’s top priority.

The traders assured full cooperation with the police, especially during Muharram ul Harram.

They also expressed their commitment to support law enforcement efforts for the city’s safety.