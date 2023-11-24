Trade development through border markets proposed

KARACHI, Nov 24 (APP):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that in a high-profile visit to FPCCI Head Office, Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam has proposed to set up border markets with Pakistan to enhance trade between the two countries.

In a statement on Friday, the FPCCI president said that Iran is our next-door neighbor and exporting to Iran will be price-competitive.

VP FPCCI Shaukat Omerson highlighted that there are a number of products and services that Pakistan can export to Iran in large numbers; and, rice, fruits, vegetables, value-added textiles, sports goods, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals and IT services of Pakistan have great potential in Iran.

Shaukat Omerson also stressed that bilateral trade of $2.4 billion, as per the latest statistics, is way below the potential for the combined population of well over 300 million for the two countries.

The Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan proposed that Iran is one of the world’s top producers of petrochemical and energy sources – and, Pakistan is mostly dependent on imported oil and other energy sources. This phenomenon makes Iran a very important country for Pakistan to bridge its energy deficiencies through reliable and inexpensive supplies from Iran.

Moghadam also highlighted that Pakistani rice is popular in Iran due to its good taste and Pakistani textiles are world-famous. The two countries also enjoy cultural and religious bonds.

He expressed his desire to enhance people-to-people; business-to-business and chamber-to-chamber contacts with Pakistan. We need to increase business tourism between the two countries and the Iranian embassy is all-willing to facilitate the Pakistani business community in visas and participation in trade exhibitions and fairs in Iran.