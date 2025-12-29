Monday, December 29, 2025
HomeDomesticTractor–Truck collision on TMK Road claims one life
Domestic

Tractor–Truck collision on TMK Road claims one life

4
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, Dec 29 (APP): One person was killed and another injured in a road accident in Hyderabad on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122, a tractor and a truck collided near Khathar on Tando Muhammad Khan Road, causing damage to both vehicles. As a result of the collision, one person lost his life on the spot, while another sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and, with the help of local residents, shifted the body of the deceased and the injured to Civil Hospital Hyderabad in a Rescue Emergency Ambulance.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan