Tractor–Truck collision on TMK Road claims one life

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Dec 29 (APP): One person was killed and another injured in a road accident in Hyderabad on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a tractor and a truck collided near Khathar on Tando Muhammad Khan Road, causing damage to both vehicles. As a result of the collision, one person lost his life on the spot, while another sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and, with the help of local residents, shifted the body of the deceased and the injured to Civil Hospital Hyderabad in a Rescue Emergency Ambulance.