Tourists urged to follow traffic rules in Murree

RAWALPINDI, Jul 16 (APP):The tourists visiting Murree have been urged to strictly abide by the traffic rules to avoid traffic congestion and road mishaps at the hill station.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesperson, the department had finalised all the arrangements for the summer season to ensure the security of the visitors.

He informed that the Rawalpindi City Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan had requested the tourists to observe traffic rules on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic mess and any untoward incidents during the summer season.

Special teams had been formed to facilitate the tourists and resolve their problems if any in Murree, he said adding that parking vehicles outside parking areas was prohibited.

“There was a complete ban on illegal parking on the roads in Murree particularly at exit and entry points besides restrictions on cooking at the roadside.”

The spokesperson informed that single and double parking was not being allowed on roads except at designated parking places.

Motorcyclists without safety helmets were not being allowed to enter Murree, he added.

Several roads including Bank Road, GPO Chowk to Kashmir Point, Hall Road, Lalazar to Kashmir Point, View Fourth Road, View Fourth Road to GPO Chowk, Guldana Road, GPO Chowk to Guldana Chowk, Dilkusha Road, Imtiaz Shaheed Road to Lari Adda via Dilkusha Hotel, Cecil Road, Imtiaz Shaheed Road to Cart Road via Cecil Apartments, and Pindi Point had been declared one-way roads to facilitate the motorists, he said.

According to a district administration spokesperson, a main control room had been set up at Jinnah Hall to monitor the provision of facilities to tourists.

He urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided.

Motorists should avoid wrong parking on roads which would help ensure the smooth flow of traffic, he said.

The beautiful climate of Murree during summer attracts a large number of tourists so motorists face severe traffic congestion, he said adding that traffic moves even slower due to heavy traffic load.

He said the DC had advised the tourists to avoid wrong parking, speeding, and taking selfies in the middle of the roads.

The spokesperson informed that foolproof security was being provided to the tourists in Murree.

He said all the security and traffic arrangements had been finalised to facilitate the tourists during the summer season.

