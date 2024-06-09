Tourists enjoy gleeful activities in Orakzai Spring Festival

PESHAWAR, Jun 09 (APP):The tourists and local residents enjoyed the gleeful activities on the second day of ongoing thrilling Orakzai Spring Festival on Saturday.

Besides music and comedy shows, the organizers also displayed fireworks that lit up the sky in the night with different eye-catching colours.

A number of artistes, including Imran Khan, Shaukat Mehmood, Shahzad Khayal, Jalil Shabnum, Kabal Jan and others sang traditional and folklore songs and mesmerized the audience with their melodious voices.

The audience delighted as the famous comedians Said Rahman Shino and Zafar Khan presented comedy skits full of satirical and humorous dialogues.

Being held at the scenic Kharashakhwa Storikhel area in Orakzai tribal district, the festival feature jeep, cycle, motorcycle races, tug-of war, arrow shooting, boat races, truck pulling, tractor pulling, stone lifting, mud wrestling, kabaddi, paragliding, archery, local traditional games, cricket, football, volleyball, inter-seminaries volleyball, inter-school cricket league, horse and camel dances, and various other traditional sports competitions.

Cultural stalls from all four provinces, including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, have been set up at the festival as well.