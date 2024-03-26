Tourism Advisor inaugurates interactive and virtual tourism website of KP

PESHAWAR, Mar 26 (APP): Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archeology Zahid Chanzeb on Tuesday inaugurated a new interactive and virtual tourism website under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in a simple but impressive ceremony here.

The new website provides online virtual tour facilities besides pictorial details of all the major tourist spots of the province and any visitor wearing VR and clicking on any tourist spot will feel as if he or she is there himself and can roam anywhere he likes.

Eulogizing this effort, the tourism adviser directed to pay full attention to virtual tourism across the province and emphasized on making virtual tourism in this website various religious, cultural and archeological sites besides the hill stations and tourist places.

Similarly, he urged to include all the tourist, cultural and archeological places of the merged districts in the list of virtual tourism, which have now become an integral part of the province and domestic and foreign tourists are eager to visit there.

He also directed to provide all the facilities related to hotel booking on the website in addition to other services so that no one is left unattended under the one window operation. He clarified that these measures will increase the viewership of the website as well as the revenue generation of KPCTA will also increase significantly.

Zahid Chanzeb said that he will leave no stone unturned to promote tourism and culture in the province, recalling that tourism industry is the largest source of income in the world and henceforth we can make our province the richest and most prosperous region only through promoting tourism industry on war footings.

The Tourism Adviser also directed to speed up steps to open new tourist spots and provide additional facilities to the tourists in all tourist areas including Guliyat, Hazara, Malakand and Chitral owing to the start of summer season.

