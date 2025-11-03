Tomato prices drop in Punjab as supply increases

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP):The prices of tomatoes have decreased in Punjab, with an increasing supply being reported across the province. A spokesperson for the Price Control and Commodities Management Department shared on Monday that tomatoes are currently being sold at Rs 140 per kilogram in the market.

Onions are priced at Rs 145 per kilogram, while potatoes are selling for Rs 95 per kilogram. The department noted that 73 trucks of tomatoes had been delivered to Lahore’s ‘Badamin Bagh’ market, contributing to the rising supply.

The spokesperson further revealed that a total of 10,831 raids had been conducted across the province to ensure that sugar is being sold at government-mandated rates. As a result, fines totaling Rs 123,500 have been imposed on 290 illegal profiteers caught selling sugar at inflated prices.

In addition, the department has conducted 335,421 raids to ensure essential items are being sold at fixed prices, taking action against 9,587 illegal profiteers in the process.