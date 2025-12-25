Toll tax increased on Lahore Ring Road

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 25 (APP): The Lahore Ring Road Authority (LRRA) has announced a 16.67 per cent increase in toll tax on the Northern and Southern Loops as well as the Eastern Bypass, putting more financial burden on the citizens. The new toll rates have come into effect from the beginning of this week, which have been applied to various types of vehicles.

According to LRRA sources, under the new rates, the toll tax for cars and jeeps has been increased from Rs60 to Rs70, while Hiace and wagon owners will now have to pay Rs140 instead of Rs120. Similarly, the toll for minibuses and coasters has also been increased from Rs120 to Rs140.

The toll tax for buses has also been significantly increased, which has now increased from Rs300 to Rs350.

New rates have also been implemented for heavy vehicles. The toll for loader trucks, dumpers and pick-ups with two to three axles has been increased from Rs360 to Rs420, while trucks and trailers with more than three axles will now have to pay Rs700 instead of Rs600.

Lahore Ring Road Authority sources further said, the aim of the increase in toll tax is to improve road maintenance, operational costs and facilities. However, there is a mixed reaction from citizens and transporters to this decision, with many quarters calling it an additional burden on the inflation-hit public.

The Authority sources clarified that certain vehicles will be exempted from toll tax. These include ambulances, defense vehicles, firefighting vehicles, funeral vehicles, police vehicles, flag cars and vehicles used for essential services. In addition, vehicles belonging to the President’s Office, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the Governor’s House, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, and foreign dignitaries on official visits to Pakistan have also been exempted from tolls.