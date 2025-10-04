Saturday, October 4, 2025
Toddler drowns in water pond

BAHAWALPUR, Oct 04 (APP): A toddler has drowned in a water pond in Chak No. 86 in Hasilpur tehsil of the district, here on Saturday.
The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that their control room received information that a toddler had fallen down into a water pond in Chak No. 86 in Hasilpur tehsil of the district.
“The rescuers soon after receiving phone call rushed to the scene,”they said, adding that CPR of the child was conducted but he could not survive. “The toddler had already died when he drowned in the water pond made for cattle in a house,” they said.
The toddler drowned in the water pond was three-year-old.
His body was handed over to the heirs after completing legal proceeding.
