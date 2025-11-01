“Today is a highly historic, blessed & proud day for us,” Governor of GB

- Advertisement -

ASTORE, Nov 01 (APP):Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Syed Mehdi Shah, while addressing the central ceremony held on the occasion of Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day on November 1 as the chief guest, said that today is a historic, blessed, and proud day for all of us.

Today, we are celebrating our freedom the freedom earned by our forefathers through great sacrifices of their lives. On this momentous day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire people of Gilgit-Baltistan on their Independence Day.

He said that November 1, 1947, is written in golden letters in our history. On this day, our ancestors, with their limited resources and self-reliance, armed themselves and waged jihad against the tyranny of the Dogra regime, liberating this region. At that time, the entire area was united under one spirit the spirit of Pakistani patriotism, faith, and sacrifice. This same spirit needs to remain alive within us today so that we can pass on to our future generations a safe, stable, and prosperous Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Governor said, “My dear countrymen, this region is blessed with immense natural beauty and abundant resources. Snow-capped mountains, lakes, green valleys, and hardworking people have made it the most beautiful part of Pakistan.” However, we must remember that the enemy always seeks to sow division among us — sometimes through sectarianism, sometimes through regional prejudice.

We must maintain unity in our ranks, promote love, tolerance, and brotherhood, so that every conspiracy of the enemy can be defeated.

He added that protecting our freedom is our sacred duty — just as our forefathers did with their lives. Freedom does not only mean liberation from oppression; it also means building a society based on justice, law, peace, and equality. We must pledge to safeguard our independence through positive actions, education, development, and national service.

On this occasion, the Governor paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, Police, and other security forces who have maintained peace and order in the region by sacrificing their lives. Their bravery, sacrifice, and sense of duty are our pride.

He said, “On this day, we all must pledge that we will never forget the sacrifices of our ancestors and will remain united to fulfill their dreams. We will always uphold our allegiance to Pakistan and strive for the progress of Gilgit-Baltistan in the fields of education, tourism, and industry, so that this region becomes a strong pillar of Pakistan’s economic growth.”

He further paid homage to all the martyrs who laid down their lives for the freedom, peace, and security of the homeland, saying that “we owe them our gratitude, and continuing their mission is our national duty.” He prayed that Allah Almighty may keep Gilgit-Baltistan forever prosperous, peaceful, and developed.

At the ceremony, Governor Syed Mehdi Shah, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan, Commander FCNA, and others laid floral wreaths at the Martyrs’ Monument, offered Fateha, and performed the flag-hoisting ceremony.

The central ceremony was attended by provincial ministers, civil and military officers, and the patriotic people of Gilgit-Baltistan.