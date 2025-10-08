TMO DIKhan intensifies crackdown on illegal encroachments

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , Oct 08 (APP):Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Hanif, has intensified the campaign against illegal encroachments and unauthorized structures across the city.

According to the TMA office, an online public complaint was received regarding an illegally established bicycle stand in front of the NADRA office, where people were being charged fees without authorization. Acting promptly on the directions of the TMO, Encroachment In-charge Fahad Khan Sadozai reached the site, removed the illegal setup, and confiscated fake receipt books.

In another action, the TMO, along with the TMA enforcement team, inspected an illegally constructed plaza within the municipal limits and sealed it after verifying the violations of building regulations.

Moreover, on the special instructions of TMO Muhammad Hanif, Encroachment staff carried out anti-encroachment operations on Multan Road and in front of the District Headquarters Hospital, removing all temporary stalls and clearing public pathways for smooth traffic flow.

The TMO reaffirmed that the campaign against illegal encroachments and unauthorized commercial activities would continue without discrimination to ensure the city’s cleanliness, order, and convenience for citizens.