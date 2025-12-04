Timely responses helped avert losses of Rs251m in November fire incidents: Rescue 1122 report

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 04 (APP): Timely emergency responses by Rescue 1122 personnel averted millions of rupees in potential losses from fire incidents across the Rawalpindi District in November, according to the monthly performance report issued by the Emergency Services Department Punjab (Rescue 1122).

A total of 116 fire incidents were reported during the month, injuring eight people. Rescue firefighters contained the blazes through prompt and professional action, preventing an estimated loss of around Rs251 million.

Rescue 1122 also responded to 1,516 road accidents in November, affecting 1,681 people. These included 21 fatalities, 683 individuals with serious injuries and 977 with minor injuries. Teams maintained an average response time and provided timely assistance at all reported sites.

The data showed that the victims comprised 1,393 men and 288 women, with most aged between 11 and 40. Overspeeding, reckless driving, improper turning and tyre bursts were identified as major causes, with car and motorcycle riders the most frequently affected.

A Rescue Rawalpindi spokesperson said the Service continued measures to reduce road crashes and fire incidents, including fire-safety training, awareness campaigns and enforcement of safety rules. Citizens were urged to follow traffic laws and adopt precautionary measures to safeguard their own lives and those of others.