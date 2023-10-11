Time to encourage tea cultivation in Hazara, Malakand divisions to bolster exports

SHINKYARI, Oct 11 (APP): With the dropping temperature at picturesque Kaghan and Naran tourist resorts in the Mansehra district, the demand for Shinkyari tea has increased owing to its unique taste, aroma and positive role in the digestion of heavy food of people.

Enjoying the famous Shinkyari tea with ‘Egg Paratta” amid hide and seek between sun and clouds over Malka Parbath hills in the east of Kaghan valley saying goodbye to the monsoon season, Riaz Khan (57), an academician of Nowshera district seemed relaxed after visiting his favourite tourists’ destination.

The aromatic taste of the locally grown Shinkyari tea has doubled the joy of Riaz’s family with children playing around them, the tourist said that he came to Kaghan at the request of his family to celebrate the wedding anniversary of his lone son in its pleasant environment.

“My breakfast seems incomplete without Shinkyari black tea due to its better taste and aroma. Whenever I came to Hazara, I spent a few days at Kaghan-Naran to enjoy brown trout fish of River Kunhar while staying in the lap of snow-clad mountains of Malka Parbat,” he said.

“Shinkyari tea was cost efficient than foreign brands and Govt patronage was required to support its farmers to increase its production in order to cut the import bill and become self-sufficient in tea production,” he said.

Hazara and Malakand divisions were blessed with different ecological zones, salinity-free lands and better climate conditions making it suitable for tea cultivation.

“Over 64,000 hectares of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir were suitable for commercial tea cultivation due to its conducive environment conditions, salinity-free land and high rainfalls’ features,” said Dr Abdul Waheed, Director of National Tea and High-Value Crop Research Institute (NTHRT), Shinkyari.

Talking to APP, he said the culture of drinking tea had made inroads in the subcontinent during the colonial era when the commodity was exported from China and was later cultivated in Pakistan.

Waheed said Initial work on tea cultivation was started in 1958 in Pakistan and later a project was launched through Pakistan Agriculture Research Institute in 1976 that led to the establishment of (NTHRT) at Shinkyari Mansehra in 1986.

Later on, a black tea processing unit was set up in 2001 and a green tea factory in 2005 while a modern processing plant imported from Turkey was installed at the national institute spread over 50 acres.

He added that Pakistan was heavily relying on the import of tea to meet consumers’ demands and had imported 2,58,000 tons of black tea worth over $596 million and 300 tons of green tea of $ 60 million in 2020-21.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, tea imports from July-February 2021-22 were recorded at $423.466 million against the imports of $379.314 million from July-February 2020-21, showing a substantial increase of 11.64 per cent.

In terms of quantity, the tea imports increased by 3.62 per cent during the period under review as these went up from 171,469 metric tons in 2020 to 177,671 metric tons in 2021. On a year-on-year basis, the tea imports increased by 59.56 per cent during February 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The tea imports during February 2022 were recorded at $68.886 million against the imports of $43.172 million in February 2021.

Black tea consumption in Pakistan has been estimated at 1,72,911 tonnes which is expected to increase to 2,50,755 tonnes in 2027. This showed in the next 10 years, tea consumption will increase by 77,844 tonnes.

Dr Abdul Waheed said that the country’s tea import bill was likely to cross the Rs200 billion mark in the next few years if its consumption continued on such a large scale by the ever-growing population.

Dr Naveed Ahmed, research scientist of NTHRT said that per capita consumption of tea in Pakistan had been increased to 1.5 KG per year.

He said it was a lucrative business and up to Rs one million profit can be obtained from one acre production against Rs 0.2 million investment.

Like olives, he said tea plants give production after five-year of cultivation and any farmer having 50 to 100 acres of land can start this business and reap its financial benefit for 120 years, adding 158,000 acres of land were suitable for tea cultivation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 4,000 acres in Azad Kashmir.

All those areas with 100mm rainsfalls such as Mansehra, Swat and Batagram were suitable for its farming, he said adding nine different types of tea were being cultivated in Mansehra while about 350 acres of land in Khwazakhela, Matta, Duraskhela and Koza Bandai were cultivated in Swat prior to 2008-09.

He said substantial investment was required to start its commercialisation. Out of 64,000 hectares potential, he said only 80 hectares of land was under tea cultivation in KP and Azad Kashmir. “Normally, three to four hours were required for processing after plucking of tea leaves.”

Waheed said about 95 per cent of people’s demands could be met by bringing an additional 22,000 hectares of land under tea cultivation. “We have made tea cultivation on 50 acres of land and 27 acres was achieved through the private sector,” he said.

He said that 33 acres of land in Shinkyari Institute were reserved for tea gardens where research was being made on fruits, vegetables, medicinal herbs, olive and tea varieties besides the establishment of 10-acre tea processing unit.

Equipped with experts and necessary equipment, the institute had the capacity to produce four million tea plants and process 10 tons of tea leaves per year, he said, adding the institute exported about six tons of tea to Japan and distributed one lakh plants among farmers.

He said the last year’s floods have also inflicted damage to tea crops in Hazara, especially in Ogi, Siran, Bhattal, and Shinkyari and government patronage was needed to support the affected farmers.

Waheed said tea and olive plants should be declared as forestry so that they won’t be replaced by other tree species and farmers should be provided financial incentives to bolster their commercial cultivation.

He said the basic research work on tea has been completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and emphasized encouraging farmers to go for its commercialization.

He said tea cultivation was a labour-intensive business and growing tea over 64,000 hectares of land would not only overcome the tea import bill but generate employment opportunities, besides reducing poverty and inflation.

The experts suggested that farmers and landowners should be encouraged to grow tea crops by facilitating them through different incentives.

They said private sector companies should be engaged in the experimentation and commercialisation of tea, however, the pace and quantum of commercialisation was slow. The commercialisation of tea was highly sustainable as it had social, economic and environmental benefits in the wake of CPEC.

They said the time has come for that government to inject financial resources into tea farming to bolster the economy and save valuable foreign exchange.