Tight security to ensure in all polling stations: SSP Khairpur

Security official standing high alert outside polling station during Local Government Elections

SUKKUR, Jan 30 (APP): SSP Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Tuesday has directed the police officers to ensure tight security at all poll­ing stations during General Election 2024. Chairing a meeting, he reviewed security arrange­ments and said that the Station House Officers (SHOs) would be bound to provide tight security arrangements in their respective jurisdic­tion. He said that the police officers should finalize their security plan and make it comprehensive from all as­pects so that nefarious de­signs of the miscreants could be foiled before occurrence of any untoward incident.
He directed the DSPs to visit all polling stations declared sensitive or most sensitive and ensure instal­lation of CCTV cameras and other gadgets there.

