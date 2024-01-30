SUKKUR, Jan 30 (APP): SSP Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Tuesday has directed the police officers to ensure tight security at all polling stations during General Election 2024. Chairing a meeting, he reviewed security arrangements and said that the Station House Officers (SHOs) would be bound to provide tight security arrangements in their respective jurisdiction. He said that the police officers should finalize their security plan and make it comprehensive from all aspects so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled before occurrence of any untoward incident.
He directed the DSPs to visit all polling stations declared sensitive or most sensitive and ensure installation of CCTV cameras and other gadgets there.
Tight security to ensure in all polling stations: SSP Khairpur
SUKKUR, Jan 30 (APP): SSP Khairpur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Tuesday has directed the police officers to ensure tight security at all polling stations during General Election 2024. Chairing a meeting, he reviewed security arrangements and said that the Station House Officers (SHOs) would be bound to provide tight security arrangements in their respective jurisdiction. He said that the police officers should finalize their security plan and make it comprehensive from all aspects so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled before occurrence of any untoward incident.