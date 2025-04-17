29.9 C
Domestic

Thunderstorms expected in parts of KP

PESHAWAR, Apr 17 (APP):The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast thunderstorms and strong winds for various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.
Areas likely to be affected include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Buner, Kurram, Bajaur, and Mohmand.
Residents in these regions were advised to take necessary precautions as heavy rainfall and gusty winds might disrupt daily activities and pose travel difficulties.
Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province while very hot in southern districts during the last 24 hours.
According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority, a female identified as Saminaz Bibi d/o Taj Khan r/o Mangari, got died in Battagram due to thunder strike.
