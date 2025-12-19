Friday, December 19, 2025
Three workers burnt alive in cotton factory fire

FAISALABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Three workers burnt alive after a fire broke out at a cotton factory located in the limits of Sandal Bar police station on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials,the fire erupted at Allah Tawakul cotton factory near Chak No.51-JB Lehlan due to unknown reasons.
The blaze quickly spread,engulfing the factory premises and destroying valuable material.
The victims were identified as Jameel,r/oLayyah,Muhammad Asghar(46) r/o Chak No.172 Layyah and Adnan(25) r/o Jampur district, Rajanpur.
Rescue 1122 teams reached to a spot,brought the fire under control after strenuous efforts and recovered the bodies from the debris.
Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
