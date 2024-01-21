Three wanted criminals arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, Jan 21 (APP):In a recent police operation in the Potohar Division, three wanted criminals have been apprehended.

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantt police held Anayat who was wanted in attempting murder case.

Similarly, Morgah police nabbed Arshad who was involved in a theft case.

While R.A Bazar police arrested John Sher also wanted for theft.

SP Pothohar commended police teams and said that the police will ensure that those involved in criminal activities highlighted through advertisements will face legal consequences.

The offenders will be presented after concrete evidence in court and will be punished accordingly.

SP emphasized the acceleration of action against advertising criminals, indicating a proactive approach to tackle such cases swiftly.

This development underscores the police’s dedication to maintaining law and order, as well as ensuring the safety and security of the people, he added.