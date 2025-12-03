Three police personnel martyred in Paniala

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Dec 03 (APP): At least three policemen were martyred when a police mobile van came under attack in the Paniala area here on Wednesday.

According to reports, the blast struck the police vehicle when it was on routine patrolling.

The martyred officers have been identified as ASI Gul Alam, Constable Rafiq, and the driver Sakhi Jan. However, constable Azad Shah who also aboard the vehicle miraculously survived the attack, sustaining no life-threatening injuries

Rescue and law-enforcement teams immediately reached the spot, cordoning off the area.

The police launched a search operation.

The authorities have begun investigations to determine the nature of the blast.