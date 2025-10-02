Three petrol pumps sealed in Paharpur for profiteering

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Oct 02 (APP):Three petrol pumps were sealed over a charge of short-measuring, and legal notices were also issued to the owners for further action.

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Muhammad Hamid, along with the Assistant Director Consumer Protection, conducted surprise inspections of various petrol pumps in Tehsil Paharpur under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s public agenda program.

During the inspections, fuel rates and dispensing measurements were checked. Three petrol pumps were found to be involved in short-measuring and were sealed on the spot, while legal notices were issued to their owners for further action.

The officials stated that final punitive measures would be taken after completion of legal proceedings.

In addition, the team inspected the availability and cleanliness of public washrooms at the filling stations.

Pump owners were strictly directed to make the washrooms fully functional and accessible to the public within seven days.

The authorities warned that failure to comply within the stipulated time would lead to further legal action against violators.