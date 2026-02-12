Three persons killed in trailer-motorcycle collision

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, Feb 12 (APP):Three brothers on Thursday died as a trailer hit a motorbike on National Highway near Kotri Kabir area.

The Rescue 1122 sources said the three persons were killed on the spot as their two wheeler run over by a speedy trailer.

They said the bodies had been identified as Jameel Lashari, Shakeel Lashari and Irshad Lashari.

The police and the rescue teams shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for legal formalities, they said, adding the driver managed to escape from the scene.

The police launched search operation to arrest the driver.