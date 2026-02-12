Thursday, February 12, 2026
HomeDomesticThree persons killed in trailer-motorcycle collision
Domestic

Three persons killed in trailer-motorcycle collision

47
NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, Feb 12 (APP):Three brothers on Thursday died as a trailer hit a motorbike on National Highway near Kotri Kabir area.
The Rescue 1122 sources said the three persons were killed on the spot as their two wheeler run over by a speedy trailer.
They said the bodies had been identified as Jameel Lashari, Shakeel Lashari and Irshad Lashari.
The police and the rescue teams shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for legal formalities, they said, adding the driver managed to escape from the scene.
The police launched search operation to arrest the driver.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan