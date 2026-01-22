Three persons electrocuted  in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Jan 22 (APP):Three persons of a family electrocuted to death in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area, district Kot Addu, the police said on Thursday.

The police sources said bodies of a father, son and nephew had been identified as Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Imran and Mazhar Khan.

The incident occurred in Chak 131 ML due to breaking of electric wire, they added.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities.

The police started investigation, they said.