Three people killed in cylinder explosion

LAHORE, Nov 10 (APP):A tragic incident occurred on Monday in Nadir Market, near Harbanspura, when a gas cylinder explosion resulted in the death of three people and injured seven others.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the explosion caused the first floor of a house to

collapse, burying several people under the rubble.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene, pulling seven people from the debris, all of whom

were alive but injured.

Three individuals, however, were found dead after being trapped under the collapsed

structure.

The explosion caused significant damage, not only to the affected house but also to a neighboring

building, as debris from the collapse fell onto it.

The injured were immediately transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

A loud blast was heard in the Harbanspura area as the gas cylinder burst, triggering the building’s

collapse.