MULTAN, Feb 01 (APP):At least three people were injured when a car collided with tractor at mana hamdani area of DG Khan on early Thursday morning.
The injured included Abid Hussain, 25, s/o Abdul Ghafor, Batool Bibi, 70, w/o Mushtaq Ahmad an Rukaya bibi, 35, w/o Abid Hussain were shifted to ruler health centre Qasba Basera.
The car got fully damaged as the driver lost control of the over-speeding vehicle.
Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed. The enquiry began as the police started collecting evidences from the spot.
Three people injure in vehicles’ collision
