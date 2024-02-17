Three people hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, Feb 17 (APP):At least three persons including a woman sustained injuries due to a collision between a passenger van and a car Jullu Morr Kot Addu Layyah road.

According to Rescue officials, an overspeeding passenger van collided with a car near Jullu Morr.

As a result, 36-year-old Shazia Bibi W/o resident of Layyah district, Muhammad Nadeem and his three-year-old son Abdul Basit resident of Jullu Morr Kot Addu sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Tehsil headquarters hospital Kot Addu.

The incident took place due to overspeeding and carelessness of the passenger van.