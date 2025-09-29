Three outlaws injured as accomplices open fire on police van in Hassanabdal

- Advertisement -

ATTOCK, Sep 29 (APP):Three illegal immigrants were injured when their colleagues opened fire on the CCD team that was taking them away after the recovery operation in Hassan Abdal.

The police spokesman said the injured suspects have been identified as Amjad Ali and Gul Nabi, and Waris Khan.

According to police, two unidentified motorcyclists intercepted the CCD team near Hassanabdal Saddar Police Station and opened indiscriminate fire.

The suspects under custody sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to Civil Hospital, Hassanabdal, while the assailants managed to escape towards GT Road.

The CCD Attock has launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.