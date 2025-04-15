Three nabbed in crackdown on street crime

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 15 (APP):In a successful operation, Wah Police apprehended three suspects involved in street crimes and motorcycle theft. The arrests led to the recovery of 5 stolen motorcycles, Rs. 10,800.0 cash earned from sale of snatched mobile phones, and illegal weapons.

According to the police spokesman, the arrested suspects have been identified as Fahim Khan, Fahad Ali, and Asim. Fahim Khan, a key suspect linked to multiple crimes, has been sent to jail for an identification parade.

SP Potohar, Talha Wali said that the accused will be prosecuted with solid evidence. He emphasized that criminals who attack citizens’ lives and property cannot escape the law.

“The police are committed to ensuring justice and maintaining public safety”, he said and added that further investigations were underway.