Three motorcycle riders die in road mishap

KHANEWAL, Feb 08 (APP): Three motorcycle riders were killed in a hit-and-run accident near Chak No. 57/10-R at Dalo Mor on Sunday when an unidentified vehicle rammed into them and fled the scene.

According to rescue officials, the collision was so severe that all three victims died on the spot. Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams, DSP Jahaniya Malik Abdul Majeed, and SHO Jahaniya Chaudhry Mahmood Iqbal reached the site.

With the consent of the police and the bereaved families, the bodies were shifted to their homes. Police have initiated an investigation and efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle.

DSP Malik Abdul Majeed said the vehicle would be tracked using available evidence. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud crash from a distance, after which the vehicle disappeared.