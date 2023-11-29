Three more dengue cases surface in RWP

RAWALPINDI, Nov 29 (APP): As many as three more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,680 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that one of each case had arrived from Potohar town urban, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment area.

He added that presently 25 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 17 were confirmed cases while 2,661 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that during indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 1,950 houses and found larvae in 30 homes.

Similarly, he added that while checking 1,701 places, the teams found larvae at eight sites during outdoor surveillance.