Three money launderers held, Rs 25.6mln recovered

FIA
PESHAWAR, Feb 12 (APP):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle here Monday held three money launderers and recovered Rs 25.6 million from their custody.
According to FIA spokesman, the accused including Samiullah, Hamza Khan and Ali Khan were arrested from Batkhela Malakand.
The FIA team recovered 25.6 million Pakistani rupees from the accused who failed to produce a money trail. Records related to Hundi reference were also recovered from the accused.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

