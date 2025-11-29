Three major livestock schemes underway in Multan; 112,000 animals vaccinated in flood-hit areas

- Advertisement -

Multan, Nov 29 (APP): The Punjab government’s three flagship livestock initiatives are actively underway in Multan district, with over 112,000 animals vaccinated in flood-affected villages.

Dr M. Shehzad Ali, Deputy Director Livestock dept in an exclusive interview with APP, said that the department is implementing Livestock Asset Transfer to Rural Women in South Punjab, Punjab Livestock Card Scheme, and Breed Improvement Programme.

He informed that the second phase of the rural women asset transfer scheme is in progress across South Punjab.

Women who are widowed or divorced aged 18 to 55, can apply online. Beneficiaries are selected through balloting and receive a large animal worth around Rs 200,000.

So far, around 4,500 applications have been received in Multan. Across 11 districts of South Punjab, the government will distribute 10,000 animals, including Neeli-Ravi buffaloes and Sahiwal and Cholistani breeds.

He added that a poultry package — five hens and one rooster per beneficiary — will be distributed in December at Rs 3300.

Under the second major scheme, livestock farmers are being provided interest-free loans through the Punjab Livestock Card.

Farmers owning at least five large male animals are eligible. Applicants can send their CNIC number to 8070 for registration.

Each card allows a farmer to access Rs 27,000 per animal as an interest-free loan, usable at designated centres for fodder, feed, and medicines.

So far, 270 farmers in Tehsil Multan have been registered, the Deputy Directed noted.

Regarding Breed Improvement Programme Dr Shahzad said over 5,000 animals in the district have been registered and tagged for monitoring.

Under the breed improvement scheme, the department is supplying high-quality Brahman and Friesian semen at subsidised rates to enhance the productivity of non-descript cows. Sexed semen will also be made available soon.

He stated that in the flood-affected belt, 112,000 animals have been vaccinated free of cost, while routine annual immunisation is being carried out with full coverage.

“No major poultry disease has been reported in the past two years, and production remains stable,” he said, noting that livestock staff remain in constant field contact with farmers to support breeding and overall animal health.