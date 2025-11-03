Three lawyers elected members SBC from Hyderabad

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Nov 03 (APP): The Returning Officer for the Sindh Bar Council’s Election 2026-30 has declared advocates Khuda Bux Laghari, Ayaz Hussain Tunio and Irfan Ali Bughio on the seats of members of the SBC from Hyderabad district.

According to the results announced by the RO Jawad Dero, Advocate General Sindh, Laghari clinched the top slot with 1,335 votes followed by 1,229 votes of Tunio and 1,185 votes of Bughio.

As many as 16 legal practitioners had landed in the electoral fray for the 3 seats.

Advocates Syed Tariq Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Ali Rajpar, Sajjad Ahmed Chandio, Mian Taj Muhammad Keerio, Ashar Majeed Khokhar, Ziauddin Shaikh and Aghis-u-salam, among others, failed to win the contest.

Meanwhile, advocate Meer Ahmed Mangrio has been declared successful from the combined seat for Jamshoro and Dadu districts and advocate Fayaz Ahmed Laghari from Badin and Thatta districts.