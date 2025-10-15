Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Three labourers killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, Oct 15 (APP): Three labourers were killed in different incidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that an electrician was electrocuted in a Marble Factory situated near Roshanwala while removing fault from a cable on electric pole.
In other incident, two labourers — Sulan and Allah Nawaz — fell to death from an under-construction building, situated at Canal Road.
The police took the bodies into custody and dispatched them to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.
