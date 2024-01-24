Three laborers die, seven injured in Kohistan accident

PESHAWAR, Jan 24 (APP): Three laborers were killed and seven others critically wounded when a mini dumper carrying them, skidded off the road and fell in a gorge in Achar Nala area of Upper Kohistan late-night, police informed on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred during night hours in Upper Kohistan where a Mazda Diana vehicle carrying laborers met with an accident. Rescue teams and ambulances reached the site and started rescue operations.

Police said 10 critically injured were shifted to Dasu Hospital where three of them succumbed to their injuries.

Police said the rescue operation took two hours to complete adding that seven laborers were admitted to the hospital.