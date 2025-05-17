40.5 C
Three killed in a road accident

FAISALABAD, May 17 (APP):Three people were crushed to death in a motorcycle traffic accident near Jaranwala in the area of Lundianwala police station,here on Saturday.
Police spokesman said that a speedy bus while overtaking hit a container at its side which also struck a Mazda van on M-3 Motorway near Chak No.684-GB Jaranwala.
As a result,the container and Mazda van became out of control and fell down from the motorway and caused spot death of three people including Azam r/o Bahawalpur,Farman Ali r/o Lahore and Zaman r/o Multan.
After accident,the Mazda van also caught fire due to leakage of its oil.
Receiving information,fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.
The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress,he added.
