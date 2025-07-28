Monday, July 28, 2025
HomeDomesticThree killed, four injured in Malakand firing
Domestic

Three killed, four injured in Malakand firing

15
- Advertisement -
MALAKAND, Jul 28 (APP):Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Dargai Kharki Gundi area of Malakand, tv channels quoting Levies sources reported on Monday.
                  According to initial reports, three persons lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident that reported in Dargai Kharki Gundi area of Malakand. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital. The firing was held on a family dispute, the Levies sources reported. Further investigations are underway.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan