Three killed, four injured in Malakand firing

MALAKAND, Jul 28 (APP):Three persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Dargai Kharki Gundi area of Malakand, tv channels quoting Levies sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, three persons lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident that reported in Dargai Kharki Gundi area of Malakand. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital. The firing was held on a family dispute, the Levies sources reported. Further investigations are underway.